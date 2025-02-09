Robert “Bob” Daniel Olive, 91, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Bob was born to Lester and Helen (Young) Olive on May 12, 1933, in a small hospital in Kamiah.

Bob attended Kamiah schools and graduated in 1951. Growing up, he worked alongside his dad in the family business which was started by Lester in 1929. After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Aboard the USS Princeton Aircraft Carrier, Bob assisted in navigating 35 take-offs and landings. He also spent one year of his service in Japan.

After his service in the Navy, he returned home to Kamiah and married Bonnie June Hahn in 1957. Together, they raised three sons. In 1962, he opened Bob’s Texaco, and continued to build his business over the years which resulted in the opening of five auto part stores in Kamiah, Kooskia, Cottonwood, Pierce and Orofino. Olive’s Auto Parts is now in its fourth generation. Bob continued to work until the last five weeks of his life.

Bob’s civic service included three years on the Kamiah City Council, served as mayor of Kamiah for six years, served two terms on the Kamiah School Board, and up until his death, he spent 40 years on the board of directors of Charles E. Burkhart Homes Inc.