Robert “Bob” Daniel Olive, 91, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Bob was born to Lester and Helen (Young) Olive on May 12, 1933, in a small hospital in Kamiah.
Bob attended Kamiah schools and graduated in 1951. Growing up, he worked alongside his dad in the family business which was started by Lester in 1929. After graduation, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. Aboard the USS Princeton Aircraft Carrier, Bob assisted in navigating 35 take-offs and landings. He also spent one year of his service in Japan.
After his service in the Navy, he returned home to Kamiah and married Bonnie June Hahn in 1957. Together, they raised three sons. In 1962, he opened Bob’s Texaco, and continued to build his business over the years which resulted in the opening of five auto part stores in Kamiah, Kooskia, Cottonwood, Pierce and Orofino. Olive’s Auto Parts is now in its fourth generation. Bob continued to work until the last five weeks of his life.
Bob’s civic service included three years on the Kamiah City Council, served as mayor of Kamiah for six years, served two terms on the Kamiah School Board, and up until his death, he spent 40 years on the board of directors of Charles E. Burkhart Homes Inc.
Anyone who knew Bob, knew he loved sports. He coached, officiated, sponsored and supported numerous local teams and individual athletes over the years. He ran the score clock for the Kamiah Kubs football team for 63 years, only missing one game. Bob was a diehard fan of the Idaho Vandals football team and the Gonzaga Bulldog men’s basketball team. He was also named Idaho Vandals Booster of the year during the 1980’s.
Bob is survived by his partner Pauletta Hamilton, his three sons Darryl (Tina) Olive, Duane (Colleen) Olive and Doug (Julie) Olive, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sisters Joanne (Dale) Chambers and Patricia (Dennis) Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Helen Olive and his former wife Bonnie Olive.
Bob’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the many condolences they have received. The family will have a celebration of life for Bob in the future. The family would like to ask that you share a “Bob” memory to olives autotparts@gmail.com.