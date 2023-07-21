Bob V. Britton

Born Sept. 25, 1939, Bob Britton had to leave us Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Azalea, Ore., but he fought hard to stay with us; right up to the end, daddy just didn’t want to leave his best friend/wife or his girls.

He was many things in his life, everything from a logger, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, restaurant-bar owner, he built houses, was a pilot, and in his younger years, even a dance instructor. And every single thing he knew, he introduced his girls to, whether it be swinging a hammer, or my personal favorite, killing the engine to the plane and asking, “where you gonna land this sucker?”

