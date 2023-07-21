Bob V. Britton

Born Sept. 25, 1939, Bob Britton had to leave us Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Azalea, Ore., but he fought hard to stay with us; right up to the end, daddy just didn’t want to leave his best friend/wife or his girls.
He was many things in his life, everything from a logger, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, restaurant-bar owner, he built houses, was a pilot, and in his younger years, even a dance instructor. And every single thing he knew, he introduced his girls to, whether it be swinging a hammer, or my personal favorite, killing the engine to the plane and asking, “where you gonna land this sucker?”
No matter what the trade was, he worked hard at it, but there was always one constant, he was our daddy and we were “His Girls.”
He was so many things, but always at the end of the day, he was a husband and a father and he will be missed dearly.
He leaves behind “His Girls” Myrna (Vern) Dammarell, Shirley (Hugh) Tannahill, Belinda (Dana) Fisher, Amanda (Mark) Jackson, Jessica Mills, niece Jenny Mael (Wayne) Henrikson, nephews Tony Mael and Todd Mael, and above all else his beloved best friend/wife Jill Britton.
He had two daughters who preceded him in death, Tina Province and Toni Larreau.
There will be a cremation but no services. If you should read this, go hold your daddy’s hand, tell him you love him and ask him to tell you about his life.
