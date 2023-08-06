Bobbi Ann Hudson-Villalobos

Our beloved Bobbi Ann Hudson-Villalobos, 63, continued her journey with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home in Lewiston surrounded by family. Bobbi was born Feb. 17, 1960, to Lewis George Hudson and Carmelita Corbett Hudson Kellar and is the second eldest of five children. Bobbi attended schools in Orofino, Kamiah and Pierce, as well as Montana and Oregon. She worked as an outreach social worker, realtor, business owner and homemaker.

Bobbi has three children, Becky Jo Lozon, Cameron Lozon and Juan Hudson. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, Austin Reynolds, Tierra Lozon, Neveah Hudson, Corbin Lewis Hudson, Zaiden Humphrey, Lisette Garcia, Mercedes Villalobos, Diamond Villalobos, as well as the many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed art projects with her grandchildren, taking nature walks and teaching them the beauty of God’s creation, especially her favorite wildflowers, sunflowers, buttercups and columbine.

