Bonita E. Ward

Bonnie Ward, lifetime resident of Latah County, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Born March 15, 1957, to Martin and Laura Johnson, she loved life on the farm and riding horses. Married a year earlier, Bonnie graduated from Moscow High School in the Class of 1975.

As a young mother Bonnie took great joy in her family, serving in church and after school club, gardening, her horses and hosting people in her home. She worked part time at the Deary library, but as her kids grew to school age, she took a job with the Whitepine School District as “the cafeteria lady,” eventually becoming head cook. Preparing nutritious meals and getting to know the kids, (many of whom she fed from grade school through high school) gave her great pleasure and meaning over her 24-year career. As an avid x-country skier, scrapbooker and antique doll collector, Bonnie was always doing something she loved.