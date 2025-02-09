Bonnie Joanne Rogers

She shared her life with her sister Betty and Duane Sinclair for 25 years before living with her nephew Dennis and his wife, Colleen Montoya, where she remained surrounded by love and family. She cherished visits from her nephew David and his wife, Shelly Montoya, especially when they arrived with popcorn and treats. Their visits were a highlight, bringing her joy and reminding her how deeply she was loved.

Bonnie was also blessed with the care and support of Mary Gocke and Debbie Candler, whose kindness and dedication meant so much to her and her family. A special thank you to Lynette Walker for coordinating many of her community activities, which brought her great joy and connection.

She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures — dancing, playing bingo, bowling and visiting the animal shelter to spend time with the animals. Though she never sought the spotlight, she delighted in family gatherings, weddings and catching up on the latest news. She enjoyed coloring pictures and listening to music, appreciating many genres — though her favorites remained Tom Petty and Patsy Cline.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Sr. and Alla Rogers, and her siblings, Doug, Alonzo, Buddy, Betty and Helen. She is survived by her niece Debra, nephews David (Shelly) and Dennis (Colleen), and a large extended family of cousins — all of whom she cherished.

All who knew her will deeply miss her warmth, kindness and love for life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, a cause close to her heart.