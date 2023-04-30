Bonnie June Olive

Bonnie June Olive passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness Sunday, April 23, 2023. Bonnie was born March 7, 1937, in Kiowa, Colo., to Joe and Grace Hahn. Bonnie was the oldest of three children.

Bonnie started the first grade in a one-room schoolhouse but got rheumatic fever and had to be homeschooled until she entered the fourth grade. During the time at home, she developed a love for reading and became an avid lifelong reader. The family moved to Bennett, Colo., and then to Paonia, Colo., before moving to Kamiah in 1953.

