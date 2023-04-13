Bonnie May Jolstead Bessent was born Aug. 6, 1931, to Roy and Alice Jolstead, in Potlatch. She passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023.
She moved to Clarkston at the age of 3, when her father was transferred to Potlatch Forests Inc., in Lewiston.
She attended all her school years in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1950.
She attended North Idaho College of Education, now Lewis-Clark State College, the following year, where she met her husband, James Bessent. They were married on Nov. 21, 1951, in Lewiston. They later moved to Orofino, where they spent the rest of their lives.
She was a member of the Alpha Chi Sorority, Hit and Miss Club, and Bridge Club.
She worked at the Clearwater Tribune for 35 years, retiring in 1997. She later worked part-time for the Clearwater Tribune.
During retirement Jim and Bonnie traveled on many trips to Hawaii, took three cruises — Caribbean, Aruba and Alaska.
In 1999, Jim and Bonnie were parade marshals of the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days.
She and her husband later spent the winter months in Yuma, Ariz. They enjoyed playing golf and going into Mexico. Bonnie made her first and only hole-in-one at the Yuma Golf Course.
Her hobbies were gardening, playing golf and reading.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike and (Pam) Bessent, and Gary Bessent, of Boise; daughter, Tracie and (Luke) Aldrich, of LaGrande, Ore.; grandchildren, Angie Bessent Miles and Launa Satterfield, of Boise; Eyler and Katie Aldrich, of LaGrande, Ore.; great-grandchildren Connor and Ella Miles, Sam and Mae Satterfield, of Boise; a brother, Deane Jolstead and wife, Nancy, of Madras, Ore., and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, and her brother Bob Jolstead, of Spokane.
Donations may be made to her favorite charities: American Cancer Society, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A celebration of life for Jim and Bonnie will be held at their home in Orofino later this summer.
