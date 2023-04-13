Bonnie May Jolstead Bessent

Bonnie May Jolstead Bessent was born Aug. 6, 1931, to Roy and Alice Jolstead, in Potlatch. She passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She moved to Clarkston at the age of 3, when her father was transferred to Potlatch Forests Inc., in Lewiston.

