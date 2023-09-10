Bradford Scott Henderson, 68, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Clarkston. He is the son of Joel (LeRoy) and Barbara Henderson, formerly of Nezperce.
Scott was born June 3, 1955, in Clarkston, the youngest of four children. He spent his childhood involved in various sports, ranch activities and enjoyed family outings in the back-country of Idaho. Scott was an avid skier throughout his life. Following graduation from Nezperce High School in 1973, he briefly attended the University of Idaho and then joined the family cattle operation for several years. Scott led a rather nomadic, solitary life and moved on to a plethora of jobs in Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, California and eventually to North Dakota, where he worked in the oil and gas industry for several years. He retired in Clarkston in 2015.
Scott was diagnosed with dementia in early 2022. Fortunately, cousin Gary and close family friend, Jackie, joined efforts and went to extraordinary lengths to assist Scott by greatly improving his living environment, providing home maintenance, along with their countless hours of constant supervision and care for him. In his own way, we know that Scott felt loved and was truly indebted to them for their selfless acts of going above and beyond to help him in his final months.
He resided at his home until March 2023, at which time he moved into Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia due to declining health complications from dementia. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation to the medical and caregiving community in the Lewiston-Clarkston area for their attentive, compassionate care Scott has received for nearly two years.
Preceding Scott in death are father, LeRoy; mother, Barbara; and brothers, Joel and Monte. He is survived by sister Debbie; daughter Jessica (Justice); granddaughters, Jailynne and Kylen; niece Nicole (Henderson) and extended family members including several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
Arrangements are entrusted with Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, Lewiston. Scott will be laid to rest at the Nezperce Cemetery. A celebration of life is pending at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable contributions be made to a favorite cause.