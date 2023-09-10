Bradford Scott Henderson

Bradford Scott Henderson, 68, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Clarkston. He is the son of Joel (LeRoy) and Barbara Henderson, formerly of Nezperce.

Scott was born June 3, 1955, in Clarkston, the youngest of four children. He spent his childhood involved in various sports, ranch activities and enjoyed family outings in the back-country of Idaho. Scott was an avid skier throughout his life. Following graduation from Nezperce High School in 1973, he briefly attended the University of Idaho and then joined the family cattle operation for several years. Scott led a rather nomadic, solitary life and moved on to a plethora of jobs in Oregon, Wyoming, Washington, California and eventually to North Dakota, where he worked in the oil and gas industry for several years. He retired in Clarkston in 2015.

