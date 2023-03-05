Bradley Allen Payne

Bradley Allen Payne, 37, died of septic shock due to cellulitis Feb. 25, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. He was born Dec. 7, 1985, in Tucson, Ariz., to James Ray and Peggy Ann (Ferguson) Payne.

Brad graduated from Clarkston High School in 2004 and attended LCSC for a year, where he was studying business. He worked various jobs in his teenage years and began a career as a landscaper in his early 20s. Brad worked for LC Lawn and Landscaping, and later became the foreman for Acey’s Landscaping Service. His handywork can be seen throughout the valley and beyond.

