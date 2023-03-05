Bradley Allen Payne, 37, died of septic shock due to cellulitis Feb. 25, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. He was born Dec. 7, 1985, in Tucson, Ariz., to James Ray and Peggy Ann (Ferguson) Payne.
Brad graduated from Clarkston High School in 2004 and attended LCSC for a year, where he was studying business. He worked various jobs in his teenage years and began a career as a landscaper in his early 20s. Brad worked for LC Lawn and Landscaping, and later became the foreman for Acey’s Landscaping Service. His handywork can be seen throughout the valley and beyond.
Sports were a major part of Brad’s life. Early on, he excelled in baseball, later playing football, basketball, wrestling, golf and tennis. He was a huge Detroit Lions fan. Brad loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, floating/boating on the river, sitting around campfires and being in the mountains. Brad was an accomplished pool player and a founder of the Outdoor Pool Tournament. He also participated in dart and bowling leagues. Brad also loved music. He played the oboe and alto sax in band and was a member of the Pride of Clarkston marching band in high school. His taste in music varied and changed through his life, but most recently he loved country music. Brad enjoyed traveling around the NW to various music concerts and festivals.
Brad was an extraordinarily kind and giving person and he was always ready and willing to help someone in need. He valued and loved his family and friends.
Brad is survived by his parents, James (Jim) and Peggy Payne, of Clarkston; his brother James Payne, of Clarkston; his aunts/uncle: Tammia Payne (Stan Vargo), of Clarkston, Deanna (Andrew) Bodden, of Lewiston, Linda Callaway, of Churubusco, Ind., Karin Payne, of Corpus Christi, Texas; several cousins; and his dog, Suh.
Brad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Ferguson and Marylyn Ferguson; his paternal grandparents, William O. and Rosemary Payne and Beverly Payne; his uncles Terry Ferguson and William L. Payne; and his aunt Edna M. Milam.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Clarkston United Methodist Church. There will be a reception in the church’s fellowship hall following the service.