ObituariesDecember 3, 2024

Bradley Willard Bowen

story image illustation

It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved father, Bradley Willard Bowen, who left us to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the age of 78. Bradley was born and raised in Juliaetta, the youngest of four children to his parents, Willard C. and Elizabeth M. Bowen.

At the age of 18, he joined the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Bonefish and USS Sterlet as a petty officer torpedoman for four years during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge. During this time, he met his wife and love of his life, Kathleen Bowen. Bradley obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology at Boise State University and worked as a geologist in Montana prior to his retirement.

Brad was a loving family man with immense character, wisdom and integrity. He was a Christian, and his faith in God was an overarching compass in life. His love for his family, passion for geology and knowledge was inspiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathy, his wife of 54 years, and eldest daughter, Lisa. He is survived by his two brothers Burt and Mike Bowen, son Brandon Bowen, and daughters Joselyn Brigman and Kristin Ransom, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Burial to follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 2929 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix.

Condolences may be expressed at whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

