It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved father, Bradley Willard Bowen, who left us to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the age of 78. Bradley was born and raised in Juliaetta, the youngest of four children to his parents, Willard C. and Elizabeth M. Bowen.

At the age of 18, he joined the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Bonefish and USS Sterlet as a petty officer torpedoman for four years during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge. During this time, he met his wife and love of his life, Kathleen Bowen. Bradley obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology at Boise State University and worked as a geologist in Montana prior to his retirement.

Brad was a loving family man with immense character, wisdom and integrity. He was a Christian, and his faith in God was an overarching compass in life. His love for his family, passion for geology and knowledge was inspiring.