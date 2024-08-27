Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 28, 2024

Brandan Cody Duman

story image illustation

Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home in Spokane.

Brandan Cody Duman was born May 7, 1985, at Syringa General Hospital to Denis and Terri Duman and grew up in Cottonwood.

As a boy, he participated in Cub Scouts. This is also when he found his lifelong love for playing music, with exceptional skill and talent for playing the drums. He graduated from Prairie High School in 2003 and moved to Maui, where he worked as a cook and musician. When he returned to the Prairie, he worked for the Idaho Department of Lands wildland firefighting crew for several seasons.

Cody loved nature, especially the Salmon River, and could often be found hiking, foraging and camping. Cody earned an electronics engineering – applications degree from Spokane Community College and worked in the trade at F5 in Spokane until his passing.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cody is survived by his parents, Denis and Terri, brothers Carl (Honeygirl) and Jesse (Marie), and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cody will be remembered as having the most charming and charismatic personality, with a willingness to help, a positive outlook, infectious happiness and giving the best, heartfelt hugs.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Cottonwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuenralhome.com.

Related
ObituariesNov. 28
Joan Britzmann
ObituariesNov. 28
Claudette Barnes
ObituariesNov. 28
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 28
Deaths
Related
Resa Delores Bauer-DeMeyere
ObituariesNov. 27
Resa Delores Bauer-DeMeyere
Carol Jeanette McKay, 1932-2024
ObituariesNov. 27
Carol Jeanette McKay, 1932-2024
Larry Mack Russell
ObituariesNov. 27
Larry Mack Russell
Phyllis K. Robinson
ObituariesNov. 26
Phyllis K. Robinson
Kathryn Mae Chandler Carlin
ObituariesNov. 26
Kathryn Mae Chandler Carlin
Loretta Genevieve Ready
ObituariesNov. 26
Loretta Genevieve Ready
David C. Nibler
ObituariesNov. 24
David C. Nibler
Evelyn Behler Welter
ObituariesNov. 24
Evelyn Behler Welter
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy