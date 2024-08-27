Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home in Spokane.

Brandan Cody Duman was born May 7, 1985, at Syringa General Hospital to Denis and Terri Duman and grew up in Cottonwood.

As a boy, he participated in Cub Scouts. This is also when he found his lifelong love for playing music, with exceptional skill and talent for playing the drums. He graduated from Prairie High School in 2003 and moved to Maui, where he worked as a cook and musician. When he returned to the Prairie, he worked for the Idaho Department of Lands wildland firefighting crew for several seasons.

Cody loved nature, especially the Salmon River, and could often be found hiking, foraging and camping. Cody earned an electronics engineering – applications degree from Spokane Community College and worked in the trade at F5 in Spokane until his passing.