We regret to announce the passing of Brandon Richard Randall, age 47, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Cottonwood.
Brandon was a true jack of all trades, owned and operated 208 Seed in Winchester. He has over 15 years of experience in agriculture/entrepreneurship. He was a respected member of his profession, known not only for his guidance but the relationship he created with each individual. Alongside 208 Seed, he owned Craigmont Mini Storage in Craigmont, he had a passion for investments. Brandon also served as a first vice president at the Lewiston Roundup Association, he was so proud of the rodeo grounds and was always so excited to show the accomplishments.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brandon was a family man, who loved his children above all else. He was a devoted father to SheaLynn, Acacia, Trinity, Zion and Saylor. Brandon enjoyed anything outdoors, such as camping, ATV rides, raising cows and horses and being a solid life coach to everyone around him.
Brandon Richard Randall is survived by five children SheaLynn Claire Dempsey (Tanner Dempsey), Acacia Fawn Eckert (Kannen Eckert), Trinity Ryan Randall, Zion Preston Randall and Saylor Rae Randall, and his newest pride and granddaughter Dallyn Janell Dempsey. As well as his parents, Richard Lynn Randall and Leanne Annette Randall, brother Ryan William Randall, niece Addison Ryan Randall and very special aunt Bonnie Carrico. He also leaves behind many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds (Saloon). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewiston Roundup Association, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Brandon will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family, friends and colleagues. In honor of Brandon, we encourage everyone to take more risks in their everyday lives and be “kind of a big deal” — Brandon Randall.