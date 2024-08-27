We regret to announce the passing of Brandon Richard Randall, age 47, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Cottonwood.

Brandon was a true jack of all trades, owned and operated 208 Seed in Winchester. He has over 15 years of experience in agriculture/entrepreneurship. He was a respected member of his profession, known not only for his guidance but the relationship he created with each individual. Alongside 208 Seed, he owned Craigmont Mini Storage in Craigmont, he had a passion for investments. Brandon also served as a first vice president at the Lewiston Roundup Association, he was so proud of the rodeo grounds and was always so excited to show the accomplishments.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brandon was a family man, who loved his children above all else. He was a devoted father to SheaLynn, Acacia, Trinity, Zion and Saylor. Brandon enjoyed anything outdoors, such as camping, ATV rides, raising cows and horses and being a solid life coach to everyone around him.