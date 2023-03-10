Brenda Lee Stevens

On Monday, March 6, 2023, Brenda Lee Stevens, 73, was greeted by her son and ancestors as she passed peacefully surrounded by family. Brenda was a lifelong resident of Arrow Junction, Idaho, and a proud enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe. She was born Aug. 5, 1949, to Geneva and William “Bill” Stevens Jr., in Lewiston. Brenda was the third of five children.

Brenda attended Lapwai High School and graduated in 1967 with her sister, Lucinda. She was in band and played the clarinet, she also sang in the school choir and was a part of the drill team. When it came to higher learning, Brenda has been known to say that, “she earned her degree from the school of life,” as her life experiences contributed to her ability to be an understanding and compassionate person.

