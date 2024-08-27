Sections
ObituariesOctober 17, 2024

Brent Hutcheson

Brent John Hutcheson, 55, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Brent was born Dec. 17, 1968, right behind his twin brother Brian, to Robert James and Vera Rosamond Ulinder Hutcheson.

Brent attended grade school in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1987. He was part of the Tigers “Black Magic” football team and was the Idaho state lineman of the year his senior year.

He worked at George F. Brocke and Sons in Kendrick before diabetes forced him into retirement.

Brent is survived by his beloved dog, Pi Pi, sisters Sharon Barr, of Cheyenne, Wyo., Ruth Ann (Stan), of Glasgow, Mont., brother Paul (Rita), of Juliaetta, adopted mother Marge Alexander, of Kendrick, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Brian, sister Nancy and brother David.

A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, May 17, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Kendrick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

