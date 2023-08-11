Brian Leroy “Larry” Fromdahl, 84, of Spalding, departed at sunset on Friday, June 16, 2023, to join his wife, Phyllis, after a life hard-fought and well-lived.
He was born to Mildred (Ervin) and Helmer Fromdahl on Nov. 27, 1938, in Pendleton, Ore. He lost his father early on, and his mother had to gather every scrap of pluck and ingenuity to support her children. Brian inherited his mom’s rugged optimism, prodigious work ethic, and gift of gab, and by age 13, he’d convinced Lloyd Harris that he needed a motorcycle (and a license) to deliver for the Owl Drug.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1957, he joined the 82nd Airborne, spending his leave exploring Europe with his friend George and sending money home to his mother. When he returned stateside, his sister made him tag along to the phone company bowling night, where he was smitten by a shy, red-haired “knockout,” Phyllis Stricker. They forged an inseparable team for 62 years, excelling in their careers (she at the phone company and he at the Idaho National Guard and Lewiston Fire Department), raising three daughters and weathering many storms together.
In his final days, he marveled at the life he and Phyllis had built together and talked about how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his daughters and their families: Julie and Jeff Swanson and children Gunnar and McKenna; Christina and Shawn Lehnertz and children Michael, Jake and Catherine; and Rebecca and Dodd Snodgrass and son Jonathan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis, sister Lois and grandson Nathan.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. For more information, please call (208) 798-9469, or email fromdahlfarm@gmail.com.