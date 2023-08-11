Brian Leroy “Larry” Fromdahl, 84, of Spalding, departed at sunset on Friday, June 16, 2023, to join his wife, Phyllis, after a life hard-fought and well-lived.

He was born to Mildred (Ervin) and Helmer Fromdahl on Nov. 27, 1938, in Pendleton, Ore. He lost his father early on, and his mother had to gather every scrap of pluck and ingenuity to support her children. Brian inherited his mom’s rugged optimism, prodigious work ethic, and gift of gab, and by age 13, he’d convinced Lloyd Harris that he needed a motorcycle (and a license) to deliver for the Owl Drug.

