Bridgette Paula Jane Tuschoff passed away Sunday June 2, 2013, in Seattle. She was 47.

She was born May 16, 1966, to Art and Norma Netz. Bridgette is greatly loved and will be remembered by many for her contagious smile and enormous heart.

She is survived by her three children, Donny, Jordan and Nikki, and their father, Dan Tuschoff; her parents, Art and Norma; and four sisters, Shannon, Barb, Genia and Debi; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless friends.