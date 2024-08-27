Bridgette Paula Jane Tuschoff passed away Sunday June 2, 2013, in Seattle. She was 47.
She was born May 16, 1966, to Art and Norma Netz. Bridgette is greatly loved and will be remembered by many for her contagious smile and enormous heart.
She is survived by her three children, Donny, Jordan and Nikki, and their father, Dan Tuschoff; her parents, Art and Norma; and four sisters, Shannon, Barb, Genia and Debi; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless friends.
The service for Bridgette will be held at 11 a.m. June 22 at Salvation Army Church in Lewiston. We ask all who knew her to join us in celebrating her life.
All donations can be made to Wells Fargo Bank in Nicolette Tuschoff’s name. For more information, please call (208) 305-3871.