Bruce Allen Montambo, 84, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Orofino.
Bruce was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Merriweather, Mich., to Robert Charles and Norine Ellsworth Montambo.
He grew up in a loving home full of brothers and sisters that absolutely adored him, always looking out for their “baby brother” and teaching him the incredible family values that his parents held so highly. There was no end to the stories behind those lessons and the only thing better than hearing him tell them from as far back as he can remember, is when one of his siblings were there to help fill in some stuff he might have left out.
In 1956, Bruce Joined the United States Army. After three years he received an honorable discharge, but quickly joined the Michigan National Guard to fill his duty of serving the country he loved.
Soon after his service came to an end, he quickly joined his brother Russell and made his entrance to Orofino, and people still say “I’ll never forget the day those Montambo boys rolled into town.”
There he met the love of his life, Linda Mae Stevens, and knew instantly that she would be the love of his life.
Bruce and Linda were married July 25, 1959, in Orofino, where they would call home and be blessed with four beautiful daughters that they cherished and loved with all that they had. Sadly, Linda would pass away on April 13, 1982. He loved her so much and though their time was far too short on earth; the memories lasted a lifetime.
He made a long career working as a heavy machine operator/truck driver.
Some of his favorite memories were working on Orofino’s iconic monuments including the Dworshak Dam, Dent and Grandad bridges with his brothers.
During his “retirement” Bruce continued to work with his brothers Bob, Roger and Jim for Ross Triplett.
When asked why they continued working into their 80’s they would laugh and reply with “that’s just what men of our caliber do” followed by a lot more laughter.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life Linda Mae Montambo, sister Nancy Montambo, brothers Russell, Roger and Bob Montambo.
He is survived by his devoted daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Bolz, Sandra (Andrew) Reed, Laura Jared and Joan (Lynn) Zimmerman; sisters Patricia Searls, Connie Fry, Kathy Searls and Sharon Schlaht; brothers Jim and Mike Montambo, and his 12 grandchildren Kathy, Jesse, Eva, Ashley, Lizzy, Mikey, Jake, Justin, Linda, Josie, Carson, Cole along with 26 great-grandchildren with three more on the way and one great-great-granddaughter.
He loved all of “his babies” more than words can describe and was very proud that the love he showed them was being carried on and on and on.
“You know why I love you all so much? Because you all are mine.”
A special thank you to cousin Mindy Patterson, uncle Jim Montambo and cousin Bobby Montambo.
There will be a graveside service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Weseman Cemetery, in Orofino, where Bruce will be laid to rest with his wife Linda Mae, followed by a potluck dinner at Orofino Park. Please bring a dish of your choosing and your most comfortable chair to join us in telling the stories and sharing the laughs that Bruce loved so much.
