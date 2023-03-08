Bruce L. Baumgartner died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home in Deary. He was 77. Bruce was born in 1945 in Manchester, England, to L.M. “Bill” Baumgartner and Enid Podmore Baumgartner. After emigrating to the United States with his mother and sister, Eniss, the family settled in Oregon and began farming on a small river island. When their home island was flooded as a result of post-war hydroelectric projects in the western United States, the family relocated to the Park community near Deary. Bruce attended the one-room school in Park through the fourth grade, then completed his education in Deary, graduating from Deary High School in 1963.

Shortly after finishing high school, Bruce was drafted into the U.S. Army and completed Special Forces training at Fort Bragg, N.C. After his military service, he returned to Deary, where he began dating Janice Johnson, and they married in November 1969. The couple had two daughters, Robin and Krista.