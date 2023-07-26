Bryan Clifford Osborne

Bryan Clifford Osborne, 51, passed away at Gritman Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones Monday, July 3, 2023.

Bryan was born in Moscow on Feb. 1, 1972, to Cliff and Linda (Cone) Osborne. The family moved to Orofino when Bryan was two years old. He attended school in Orofino from 1977 to 1986 before his family moved back to Potlatch. He attended Potlatch High School and graduated in 1990. After graduating, Bryan attended the University of Idaho to study business and marketing, and while attending he joined Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity (ATO). During his time at the university, he worked as a bouncer at the Corner Club and Mingles in Moscow. He also worked at JCPenney as a customer service representative in the men’s department. As a bouncer, he met Angela (Wombolt) Osborne of Wardner, Idaho, and the two were married in 1996 (divorced in 2008). After college, he continued working as a logger for his family’s company, C&M Logging. He left the family company for a few years and worked for Pine Creek Logging then returned to C&M Logging in 2020. In May of 2012, he married Hope Johnson (divorced 2021).

