Buffi Jo Christina Richardson

Buffi Jo Richardson, 44, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Cascadia of Clarkston. She was born June 18, 1980, to Earl Pat Richardson and Joan Swearingen-Richardson in Lewiston.

Buffi attended Lewiston Public Schools and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1998. She attended Walla Walla Community College and Lewis-Clark State College for personal development and learning past high school.

She worked as a caregiver and medical technician, primarily at Royal Plaza, and also at Brookdale and other nursing facilities.