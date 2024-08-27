Buffi Jo Christina Richardson

Buffi Jo Richardson, 44, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Cascadia of Clarkston. She was born June 18, 1980, to Earl Pat Richardson and Joan Swearingen-Richardson in Lewiston.
Buffi attended Lewiston Public Schools and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1998. She attended Walla Walla Community College and Lewis-Clark State College for personal development and learning past high school.
She worked as a caregiver and medical technician, primarily at Royal Plaza, and also at Brookdale and other nursing facilities.
With the birth of her children, being a mother and homemaker was of primary importance to Buffi and is where she invested her heart, energy and passion. She volunteered with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and helped her mom with planning and organizing for the local event.
Buffi is survived by her daughter Gracyn Richardson, of Clarkton; son Tripton Huffaker, of Lewiston; brother Chad Richardson, of Lewiston; cousin Whitney Bu-Arki, of Lewiston; and many other nieces and nephews as well as cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Pat Swearingen and Joan Swearingen-Richardson.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, March 15, at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston, with Jesse David of Lewiston officiating.