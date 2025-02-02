Buster Rex Crawford, 1945-2024

Lewiston pilot Buster Rex Crawford passed away at his home from heart disease on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
An adventurous, fun-loving, quick-witted, individual, Buster was the fifth of seven siblings. He was born in Orofino to Lester and Thelma Crawford. He spent his youth in Weippe, Elk City and Orofino working as a logger/lumber processer. He was a pipe fitter at the Potlatch Mill in Lewiston until 2006, when he retired.
He married twice. From his first marriage he had two daughters, Brenda and Pamela. He married Carolyn Nagle in 1969 and gained two children, Darreld and Lynn Rasmussen, whom he treated as his own.
He never let the grass grow under his feet, and his life was full of adventure. His friends and family always asked if Buster was his real name, and it was. Buster’s black hair (white in later years), blue eyes, and very curly mop of hair paired with bibbed overalls was his signature look.
Extremely talented; he built planes, classic cars and boats. If he could not find a part, he fabricated one. Buster’s talents were gifts to many of his friends whom he helped weld, fabricate or fix anything. He restored five 1923-1969 Ford pickups, model A/ T, 1949 Mercury and a 1940 Ford coup to name a few.
He was a determined individual and did not let adversity get him down. When he decided he wanted to do something, he simply did it. His passion was the outdoors — mostly flying. He owned nine planes during his life. He loved flying into the backcountry to hunt/fish. He was the only pilot to tow a glider by plane from the Lewiston Airport in the history of the airport. He loved hunting with his dad, Lester, son Darreld, and grandson Zeck. They packed horses/mules for weeklong hunting adventures.
After his retirement, he would visit many of his friends on his weekly circuit and people would stop by to visit or get advice.
He taught himself to read music and play guitar (6/12 string). He played and sang country songs at family events. He was quick witted and loved sarcasm. He had an anecdote for everything and everyone had a nickname.
He helped his parents at their restaurant in Craigmont — the Wagon Wheel. He would fly to Craigmont on the weekends, packing Carolyn and his family into the plane.
His grandchildren (Brandyn, Zeck, Chandell) and niece Brandi could do no wrong. He loved cooking, often staying up late at night with Zeck to watch cooking shows and then perform late night cookoffs.
He celebrated family milestones and knew how to throw a party. Known for his pig cookouts, he stayed up all night “roasting the hog.” His parties would include live music (sometimes with a band, or family members singing), lots of food and fun.
He was a character, with his many antics entertaining family and friends. A determined man with a stubborn streak — once his mind was set, there was no changing it. He loved to make bets with his family, with many of them paying “$1” fines for the losses. He would say “you don’t try to outsmart papa.”
He was proud of his family and spent a lot of time with his parents, siblings, wife and children. The three youngest of his siblings (Buster, Tena, Shirley) were an adventure in themselves.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Thelma Crawford; daughters Brenda Crawford, Pamela Blair; sisters Shirley Poland, Anah Blue; brothers Henry and Art Crawford.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Darreld Rasmussen (Jonna), daughter Lynn Rasmussen, grandchildren Brandyn Blair, Chandell Fletcher (Tyler), Zechariah Rasmussen (Meghan), two great-grandchildren Ryker and Riley Rasmussen, sister Tena Locket (Gene), sister Deana Gilmore, sister-in-law Margaret Crawford, and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to his amazing family and friends who helped him have a life full of adventure and love. Donations/memorials are made to the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 328, 406 Burrell Ave N-14, Lewiston, ID. eaa328lewiston@gmail.com.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Experimental Aircraft Association facility at the Lewiston Airport, 270 O’Connor Road, Building 14, Lewiston. Food will be potluck. Buster’s family welcomes his family and friends to attend, share stories and celebrate his life.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of cremation/burial. Burial will be Friday Feb. 7 at Freeze Cemetery, near Potlatch.