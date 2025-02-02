Buster Rex Crawford, 1945-2024

Lewiston pilot Buster Rex Crawford passed away at his home from heart disease on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

An adventurous, fun-loving, quick-witted, individual, Buster was the fifth of seven siblings. He was born in Orofino to Lester and Thelma Crawford. He spent his youth in Weippe, Elk City and Orofino working as a logger/lumber processer. He was a pipe fitter at the Potlatch Mill in Lewiston until 2006, when he retired.

He married twice. From his first marriage he had two daughters, Brenda and Pamela. He married Carolyn Nagle in 1969 and gained two children, Darreld and Lynn Rasmussen, whom he treated as his own.

He never let the grass grow under his feet, and his life was full of adventure. His friends and family always asked if Buster was his real name, and it was. Buster’s black hair (white in later years), blue eyes, and very curly mop of hair paired with bibbed overalls was his signature look.

Extremely talented; he built planes, classic cars and boats. If he could not find a part, he fabricated one. Buster’s talents were gifts to many of his friends whom he helped weld, fabricate or fix anything. He restored five 1923-1969 Ford pickups, model A/ T, 1949 Mercury and a 1940 Ford coup to name a few.

He was a determined individual and did not let adversity get him down. When he decided he wanted to do something, he simply did it. His passion was the outdoors — mostly flying. He owned nine planes during his life. He loved flying into the backcountry to hunt/fish. He was the only pilot to tow a glider by plane from the Lewiston Airport in the history of the airport. He loved hunting with his dad, Lester, son Darreld, and grandson Zeck. They packed horses/mules for weeklong hunting adventures.

After his retirement, he would visit many of his friends on his weekly circuit and people would stop by to visit or get advice.

He taught himself to read music and play guitar (6/12 string). He played and sang country songs at family events. He was quick witted and loved sarcasm. He had an anecdote for everything and everyone had a nickname.

He helped his parents at their restaurant in Craigmont — the Wagon Wheel. He would fly to Craigmont on the weekends, packing Carolyn and his family into the plane.