Byron Duane Bottoms died peacefully at home on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023, with Jacque, his wife of 60 years, by his side.
He was born 80 years ago on March 16, 1943, in Cañon City, Colo., to Walter and Mildred (Zimmerman) Bottoms. They soon moved to Boulder, Colo., where he spent much of his early life.
An only child, he often recounted happy memories of growing up with his cousins and many other longtime friends.
He lost his mother, whom he loved dearly, to cancer at the age of 15.
He attended Boulder High School during which time he met, and later married his sweetheart, Jacqueline Chapman, on Aug. 3, 1962. While attending University of Colorado with a chemistry major he worked various jobs and after graduating went on to learn masonry, carpentry and home-building skills.
Living in a series of homes that he built along Colorado’s Front Range, he and Jacque welcomed three children: Mark, Lisa and Michael. The family moved in 1981, to the Western Slope of Colorado where they later met the dear brothers and sisters of a small church, Heritage Ministries, with whom they walked out the rest of their lives.
After moving first to Texas, then to New Jersey, and briefly to California for building jobs during a difficult economy, in 1990, Byron and Jacque settled again in central Texas near their daughter Lisa, and her husband Webb French, participating on a daily basis in the growing-up years of each of their 10 grandchildren, many of whom worked with their Papa Byron in his lifelong calling as a truly skilled and meticulous craftsman and home builder.
In 2018, they moved to Deary, to once again be near Webb and Lisa’s family, as Byron fought his last battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Despite the disease’s cruel theft of memories, faculties and physical ability, our whole family treasured the flashes of Papa Byron’s wit, sense of humor and tender heart that still shone through, even to the very end. It has been an irreplaceable privilege for each of us to spend this time with him.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Millie Bottoms. He is survived by his wife Jacque, and son Mark, daughter Lisa (Webb) French, and son Michael (Jenny Whiteside), as well as Webb’s mother Jan, who is a dear friend of Byron and Jacque. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. whom he continued to love and appreciate through the latter years of his life; along with his cousins Ann Patrice, Maureen and Sheila Doherty. He appreciated the friendship, care and service of so many, many friends and his dear church family at Heritage Ministries.
A family graveside burial service was held on Thursday, April 6. A memorial service and celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 16, at the Brush Creek Community Hall, 1264 Brush Creek Road, in Deary. All are welcome.