C. Dale Bloom

Charles Dale Bloom was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Orofino to John Leslie “Les” Bloom and Anna Murril Brown Daniels. Dale passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, due to age-related illness.

I can’t think of a better name for a family than Bloom. When you plant a seed, it’s with full expectations of having it grow, and bloom. In the case of Dale Bloom, he got to reap what he sowed. The blossoms are his legacy. Dianna, Mike, Greg, Cody, Meghan, Joshua, Jacob, Justin, Sofia, Tomi, Seuko, Naomi and Malia. All these beautiful souls sprouted from the determination, hard work and dedication of a loving, committed man.

Dale was always loyal and faithful to his family and friends; he was there any time to support them, and maybe even help drink their beer.

Dale didn’t do anything without a plan. He joined the U.S. Army to get a degree with the G.I. Bill, and followed through by earning his degree at his favorite college, the University of Idaho. He knew that achieving this goal would allow him to support his family and provide a better life. His diploma allowed him the opportunity to pursue a full-time position with the city of Lewiston, advancing to the head of the purchasing department. Like everything Dale did, it was with dedication, and he worked 35 years with the city and retired in 2001.

Dale was fortunate to have many lifelong friends and had a very special bond with Doug Roberts, Tim Adams and John Beck. These three extraordinary men had countless adventures with Dale throughout the years from his childhood, to their all-class reunion in Orofino this summer. Dale was very saddened to lose John earlier this year. Tim and Doug will have to carry the torch to keep their spirit and camaraderie going, as one of their three amigos has now passed on.

While in Germany serving his country, Dale found the love of his life. While working in the Medical Corps, an exotic looking woman caught his eye and took his breath away, her name was Jan Konishi. He put on his best behavior for her, while at the same time getting into a little trouble. It may have cost him a couple stripes talking back to a captain, but luckily, the major he worked for was higher rank and he got his stripes back. He courted Jan and they traveled around Europe while they were serving in the country. Before Jan’s enlistment was up, Dale bought a ring and asked Jan to marry him. To his surprise, she said yes. After she went back to Moses Lake and her family farm, Dale and Jan sent letters and postcards to each other for months before Dale was discharged. He asked her to pick him up in Spokane at the rail station at midnight the day he was to arrive. Considering the nature of long-distance calling and mail service in May of 1962, Dale wasn’t sure if she would be there or not. Luckily for him, and all the rest of us, she was waiting for him. They were married later that year Sept. 8. From there, they began their college careers, working, and raising a family. Dale graduated in 1967 after working at the liquor store nights and weekends, including the day President Kennedy was shot. He and John Beck closed the store and went to BoJacks to watch TV and hear the news. They possibly even had a beer (or two) while they watched the news of the tragedy unfold. Daughter Dianna was born in 1964, and sons Michael in 1968 and Greg in 1970.