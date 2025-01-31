Our beloved Cammie Ann Greene passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, surrounded by family with love, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 23, 1952, in New Jersey, at the U.S. Army base, to Joe and Carla Keener. She was the first of four redheads and brother Charlie.

She attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971. After graduation she worked for Sharp’s Restaurants for 12 years and attended Lewis-Clark State College where she earned a paralegal degree. She then went to work for Tom Callery and Bob Brower. She loved working for Tom and Bob and loved them as family.

In 1978 she welcomed her pride and joy and one and only son, Joey Mix. In 1992 she married Steve Ross in Benewah County and they were together 21 years until Steve’s passing in 2014.

In retirement Cammie enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Cammie loved collecting antiques and had an amazing doll collection. She loved holidays, always decorating and cooking and making sure family was together. Every spring she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers.