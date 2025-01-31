Our beloved Cammie Ann Greene passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, surrounded by family with love, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 23, 1952, in New Jersey, at the U.S. Army base, to Joe and Carla Keener. She was the first of four redheads and brother Charlie.
She attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971. After graduation she worked for Sharp’s Restaurants for 12 years and attended Lewis-Clark State College where she earned a paralegal degree. She then went to work for Tom Callery and Bob Brower. She loved working for Tom and Bob and loved them as family.
In 1978 she welcomed her pride and joy and one and only son, Joey Mix. In 1992 she married Steve Ross in Benewah County and they were together 21 years until Steve’s passing in 2014.
In retirement Cammie enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. Cammie loved collecting antiques and had an amazing doll collection. She loved holidays, always decorating and cooking and making sure family was together. Every spring she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers.
In 2004 she welcomed her grandson, Ethan Mix, and loved being a grandmother and enjoyed being a big part of his life. She kept in touch with her best friends from high school and had a special club, “1971.”
Cammie found happiness and married Bill Greene on Oct. 20, 2023. She loved Bill and welcomed his family as her own. Cammie and Bill enjoyed spending time together and spoiling their two dogs, Bella and Sophie.
Cammie is survived by her husband Bill Greene and his extended family; her son Joe Mix (Jaime); grandson Ethan Mix and granddaughter Cheyenne Olson; brothers Russ and Charlie Keener (Debbie); sisters Kelley Seale (Mike) and Gena Keener; and aunt Tamara Holt. Her parents, Joe and Carla Keener preceded her in death.
Everyone will miss her hot mustard, “Dad’s Dip,” sweet unique laughter, and holiday and birthday cards. She will be missed dearly by everyone. Special thanks to Lisa Radakovich, Carly Akin, Carolyn Lusby and the staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to attend. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.