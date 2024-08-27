Carl Nelson

Carl passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at his home with his wife and daughters at his side.

Carl was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for so many things and in so many ways. He was still friends with people from high school — friendships that lasted almost 60 years.

Some people will remember him as the Marine Mechanic from Riverview Marina and Wet-Ever that always got their boats running perfectly.

Others will remember him from the local establishments, such as BoJack’s, Eagles, the Zoo and other places.

Yet others, like “his nurses” who came in for breakfast, beverages and shuffleboard after their graveyard shifts, knew him as Mr. Grumpy after he and his wife opened Grumpy’s in the Clarkston Heights in 2004.