Carl Nelson

Carl passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at his home with his wife and daughters at his side.
Carl was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for so many things and in so many ways. He was still friends with people from high school — friendships that lasted almost 60 years.
Some people will remember him as the Marine Mechanic from Riverview Marina and Wet-Ever that always got their boats running perfectly.
Others will remember him from the local establishments, such as BoJack’s, Eagles, the Zoo and other places.
Yet others, like “his nurses” who came in for breakfast, beverages and shuffleboard after their graveyard shifts, knew him as Mr. Grumpy after he and his wife opened Grumpy’s in the Clarkston Heights in 2004.
Carl loved all things NASCAR and loved going down to Vegas in the spring with his friends to watch the races.
He also loved to go camping in Elk River with friends and visiting with his niece and nephews, Kami, Doug, Shane and Alex, at Tom’s Tavern.
Carl was a true patriot and was very proud to be a member of the elite and exclusive club called “The Vietnam Vets.”
Carl is survived by his wife, Dee; daughters Nicole (Wes) and Shannon (Jason); and grandkids Alex and Addison, Jennifer (Dustin); grandkids Trinity, Treyton, Bryson and Lennon, Tara (Don); grandkids Ethan, Bethany, Annalyn, Adalia and Mathea; son D.J.; his sister Carol; and niece Denise and nephew David (Michelle); sister Jenny (John); and nephews Jared and Justin; and brother Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Winston Nelson; his brothers, Bud and Richard; niece Ashley; and grandson Kevyn.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m.