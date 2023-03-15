Carla Jean Pfaff, 77, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home in Lewiston. Carla was born on Sept. 21, 1945, to Frederick and Jean Quistorff, in Seattle.

Carla grew up on Bainbridge Island, Wash., and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1963. Following graduation, she went on to study oceanography at the University of Washington for two and a half years. She later earned a degree in bookkeeping/accounting from Lewis-Clark State College.

