Carla Jean Pfaff, 77, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home in Lewiston. Carla was born on Sept. 21, 1945, to Frederick and Jean Quistorff, in Seattle.
Carla grew up on Bainbridge Island, Wash., and graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1963. Following graduation, she went on to study oceanography at the University of Washington for two and a half years. She later earned a degree in bookkeeping/accounting from Lewis-Clark State College.
Carla married Gary Pfaff on April 22, 1967, on Bainbridge Island. Three children were born to the union, Steve, Doug and Lara. Carla and Gary were married for 52 years until Gary’s passing on Nov. 11, 2019.
Carla was employed by the Lewiston School District, in the business office, where she retired after 17 years with the district.
Carla was an avid quilter during most of her life and a member of Seaport Quilters and Quilts of Valor. She was a member of River City Church.
In addition to her husband, Gary, Carla was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frederick and Jean Quistorff; and brothers, James Quistorff Sr. and Lawrence Quistorff.
She is survived by sons, Steve (Diane) Pfaff and Doug (Deb) Pfaff, both of Lewiston; daughter, Lara Morrison, of Lewiston, and five grandchildren, Cassie Morrison, Alex Pfaff, Emma Pfaff, Brooke Pfaff and Eliza Pfaff, all of Lewiston.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, in Lewiston. Pastor Brad Bramlett will officiate.