Jan. 20, 1940 — March 6, 2023
Carmela Hall passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Vancouver, Wash., from a brain tumor. Her loyal dog Missy was at her side.
Jan. 20, 1940 — March 6, 2023
Carmela Hall passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Vancouver, Wash., from a brain tumor. Her loyal dog Missy was at her side.
Carmela was born Jan. 20, 1940, in El Centro, Calif., to Alice Skinner and Jose Serrano. Her mother remarried in 1944 to Clifford Skinner. He was a kind man whom Carmela considered her true father.
In 1945, Carmela’s family relocated to Pocatello, where she lived the remaining years of her childhood. After she graduated from high school, she met and married Wilbert Hall. They had two children together and moved to Lewiston, where Carmela lived for more than 50 years.
In 2020, Carmela moved to Vancouver to be near her family. She spent the past three years making new friends. She enjoyed eating out, going to movies and socializing at the grocery store. Many of these outings included her good friends, Paula and Margaret.
Over the course of her life, Carmela loved animals. Her love of animals started early. She was known for taking in strays and animals in need. She was fearless on behalf of her furry friends and would not hesitate to run into a busy intersection to rescue a dog, cat or even a squirrel. Throughout her life, Carmela adopted pets from animal shelters and pets from friends who were unable to care for them. Everyone knew her animals were pampered and loved.
Carmela also loved theater and music. In her early years, she sewed costumes, printed playbills and even served as producer of a live theater show. She owned many music records and her favorites included recordings of Broadway musicals. Later in life Carmela enjoyed outings to live shows with her daughter in Portland, Ore. One of Carmela’s favorite recent events was when her family surprised her for her birthday with tickets to see Michelle Obama at the Moda Center.
Carmela was preceded in death by her brother, Bill. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Hall (Scot Lamper), and her son, Michael Hall; her sisters Josephine “Jo” O’Donnell and Beverly “Bev” Christianson (Larry); seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her dog, Missy.
Carmela remained especially close with her sisters Jo and Bev. The three retained an enviable kindred bond — one cut from the sisters’ many shared adventures and years of laughter.
Her dog Missy has joined her daughter Stacy’s family.
Carmela requested there be no funeral service. She made the generous choice of donating her body to the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. “This gift is like no other and its significance is profound to medical education.” — William E Cameron, Ph.D.
Her family thanks everyone who sent many cards, letters and flowers. She loved them and are cherished by her family.
Donations may be made to the Portland Animal Welfare Team, 1718 NE 82nd Ave., Portland, OR 97220 or at their website, pawteam.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.