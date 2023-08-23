Carmen Lee Dunham

Carmen Lee Batterton (Dunham), 89 years old, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home in Clarkston.

Carmen was born June 29, 1934, in Colfax to Merle “Buck” Batterton and Eunice Fanning Batterton. She was soon followed by her brother, Jerry and her sister Mary Jane.

