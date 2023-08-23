Carmen Lee Dunham

Carmen Lee Batterton (Dunham), 89 years old, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home in Clarkston.
Carmen was born June 29, 1934, in Colfax to Merle “Buck” Batterton and Eunice Fanning Batterton. She was soon followed by her brother, Jerry and her sister Mary Jane.
Carmen was married and divorced twice, had six children whom she loved and, at times, didn’t always like. In 1973, she found the love of her life, Kay Lynn Prickett and began a life together. They were life partners and finally able to legally marry on their 40th anniversary in 2013.
Carmen was a passionate and creative woman. Having grown up on a farm she had that farm-girl grit in spades. She loved her Seahawks, Gonzaga basketball, reading, especially Jack Reacher, camping, good friends, good food, a good laugh and forging her own way through life.
She had a few rules she tried to instill in her children: family business is family business, no one likes a tattletale, always protect your siblings, and don’t lie, cheat or steal.
Carmen is survived by her children: Dave Uglem (Cindy), Leanne Uglem Owen (Mike), Janie Uglem Taylor (Travis), Karin Dunham Ward (Bill), Kris Dunham Law (Park); her siblings Jerry Batterton and Mary Jane Batterton Miller; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends who miss her very much.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, Kay Lynn Prickett and son, Mike Uglem.
Donations in memorandum may be made in Carmen’s name to the Clarkston Chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG).
Per Carmen’s request (that she reminded us of often over the years) there is no memorial planned.