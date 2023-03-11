Carol Ann (Chapman) Byrer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother “Mimi,” went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Carol was born in Mena, Ark., on June 5, 1947. She was the oldest of four children.
On April 25, 1964, Carol married the love of her life Jim Byrer. Jim and Carol went on to have a wonderful family of three children, Christy, Jerry and Erica. The family followed Jim in the propane industry around the Inland Northwest before settling in Lewiston in 1976.
Carol most enjoyed her family and grandchildren, especially camping and boating at Wallowa Lake and Dworshak Reservoir, with family and church friends. Bike riding was an activity that Jim and Carol enjoyed on warm summer evenings on the Lewiston levee. She always made the Christmas holiday a special time of the year for her children and grandchildren, sharing her love with them all. She enjoyed family outings and backyard barbeques, and had her girlfriends over for gourmet luncheons. Carol always made sure her house and table were decorated with delicate china and flowers. She made every guest feel special. When her grandchildren came over Carol always had a snack and cold soda waiting for them. Carol also took time to faithfully read her Bible every day, spending time with her Lord.
Carol is survived by her husband Jim and their children and spouses, Christy and Kelly Norwood, Jerry and Rondi Byrer, Erica and Pat Dellinger. Most important to Carol “Mimi” are her grandchildren, Austin and Caden Byrer, Noah Norwood, Mattison (Dellinger) Sims, Jeremiah, Caleb, Gabrielle and Isaac Dellinger. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
Carol cherished her children and grandchildren and they were the centerpiece of her life. They ask that you attend a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.