Carol Ann (Chapman) Byrer

Carol Ann (Chapman) Byrer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother “Mimi,” went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Carol was born in Mena, Ark., on June 5, 1947. She was the oldest of four children.

On April 25, 1964, Carol married the love of her life Jim Byrer. Jim and Carol went on to have a wonderful family of three children, Christy, Jerry and Erica. The family followed Jim in the propane industry around the Inland Northwest before settling in Lewiston in 1976.

