Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Carol was born in Clarkston, to Ida and Thomas Jenkins, on July 16, 1940. She went to school at Holy Family Catholic School and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Colton, in 1958.

Carol was married to Orval “Willie” Nelson for 25 years but they later divorced. Carol and Orval had six children.

Carol worked as a secretary for Thiessen Appraisals, as the manager at the Tack Room and as an assistant clerk for the DeSmet Post Office. However, Carol’s main occupation was as a caregiver. She took loving care of many friends and family so that they were able to stay in their homes as long as possible. In her spare time, Carol loved camping, puzzles, fishing, reading, gardening and holidays with her family. Carol was an animal lover and you could always count on her having a faithful dog by her side.

Carol was involved with the area Moose, Elk and Eagles Lodges and was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church.