ObituariesNovember 10, 2024

Carol Ann Nelson

story image illustation

Carol Ann Nelson, 84, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Carol was born in Clarkston, to Ida and Thomas Jenkins, on July 16, 1940. She went to school at Holy Family Catholic School and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Colton, in 1958.

Carol was married to Orval “Willie” Nelson for 25 years but they later divorced. Carol and Orval had six children.

Carol worked as a secretary for Thiessen Appraisals, as the manager at the Tack Room and as an assistant clerk for the DeSmet Post Office. However, Carol’s main occupation was as a caregiver. She took loving care of many friends and family so that they were able to stay in their homes as long as possible. In her spare time, Carol loved camping, puzzles, fishing, reading, gardening and holidays with her family. Carol was an animal lover and you could always count on her having a faithful dog by her side.

Carol was involved with the area Moose, Elk and Eagles Lodges and was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Thomas Jenkins; her sister Peggy Jensen; brothers, Pat and Larry Jenkins, and two sons, Thomas and Tony.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Jacque (Jerry) Nelson-Kalas of Juliaetta, Jodi (Clint) Nelson-Way of Benewah, Idaho, sons, Tracey Nelson and Troy (Doni) Nelson both of Plummer, Idaho. Carol is also survived by nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and very special friend Byron Sears. Carol never met a stranger and will be missed by family and friends.

Rosary for Carol will be recited at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Clarkston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Rev. Jeff Core officiating. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holy Family Catholic School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403, or Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, 1204 N. Vercler Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

