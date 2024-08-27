Carol Frances Brown

Carol F. Brown passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the age of 75, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She made Clarkston her home for nearly two decades prior to her passing. She was born Feb. 19, 1949, to Hazel Elizabeth and Francis Wilbur Byers, in Leavenworth, Wash.

As a small child, Carol’s family lived in Leavenworth and Wenatchee. Most of her childhood, the family lived in the Shoreline neighborhood. She graduated from Shoreline High School, in Seattle, and completed a hair stylist program.

She married William L. Brown on May 18, 1969; they later divorced April 17, 2007. She and Bill lived in several different places in the Pacific Northwest.

Carol worked in customer service at Albertsons for many years and retired in January 2016.