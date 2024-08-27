Carol Frances Brown

Carol F. Brown passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the age of 75, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She made Clarkston her home for nearly two decades prior to her passing. She was born Feb. 19, 1949, to Hazel Elizabeth and Francis Wilbur Byers, in Leavenworth, Wash.
As a small child, Carol’s family lived in Leavenworth and Wenatchee. Most of her childhood, the family lived in the Shoreline neighborhood. She graduated from Shoreline High School, in Seattle, and completed a hair stylist program.
She married William L. Brown on May 18, 1969; they later divorced April 17, 2007. She and Bill lived in several different places in the Pacific Northwest.
Carol worked in customer service at Albertsons for many years and retired in January 2016.
Mom was very nurturing, always positive and had a smile that could light up the room. Quilting, crocheting, painting decorative rocks and looking at hot rod cars were among her many hobbies. She loved her family and friends and also her “grand-fur” babies.
Carol is survived by her son Troy (Stacy) Brown and granddaughter Ashlynn Brown, all of Snohomish, Wash.; daughter Angela (Mark) Holt, of Lewiston, and granddaughter Kenydra, of Clarkston; and like-a-sister, neighbor Patty Carlson. She is also survived by Claudia’s children Tammy, Timmy and Todd.
She is preceded in death by her father Francis Byers, mother Hazel Elizabeth Byers and sister Claudia Jordan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, with Pastor David Carringer officiating.