Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, after 53 years of marriage, my wife Carol went home to heaven after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer, with family members and her little Tippy by her side.

She was born Feb. 13, 1950, to Clarence and Geraldine Schemel at Lewiston, and was preceded in death by her daughter Cody Rae, parents Clarence Schemel and Geraldine Sippola, half-brother Kenny Pearson, stepmother Marjorie Schemel, stepbrother Jack Maynard, and stepsisters Bonnie Greer and Marianne Tripp.

