Carol Jean (Lemm) Berkeley, born March 17, 1934, in Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Carol was born to Norman Lemm and Ruth (Stewart) Lemm and raised in Lewiston. She grew up in Lewiston with one sibling, brother Marvin Lemm. Carol graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952.
In May of 1955 she married the love of her life, Leon Berkeley in Lewiston. After they were married, Leon told Carol that when he saw her for the first time that he turned to his high school friend and said, “I’m going to marry that girl.” Carol did not know whether the story was true or not, however she loved the thought of it, anyway. Years later it was confirmed by the very friend Leon had said it to.
Early in their marriage Carol worked to put Leon through college in Eugene, Ore. In 1959, they moved to Scio, Ore. In 1960, their first son, Kenneth Berkeley, was born. In 1961, their second son, Robert Berkeley, was born. The family moved to Salem, Ore., in 1964. While raising two boys, Carol attended Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon College) and graduated with a teaching degree in 1972. Carol began teaching at Morningside Elementary School in 1972. Carol would teach at Morningside for 20 years before retiring in 1992. Leon and Carol were happily married for 67 years before Leon passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.
Leon and Carol are survived by their two sons, two daughters-in-law, Corinne and Kelli, and their four grandchildren Nicholas Berkeley, Joshua Berkeley, Jacob Berkeley and Mitchell Berkeley.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Carol requested that no services be held.
