Carol Jean MacPherson passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, 2023, after two years of battling cancer.
Carol Jean King was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Lancaster, Calif., to Robert L. and Mary King. Carol was the fifth of seven children. As a child, she and her family moved frequently due to her dad’s military service until the family settled in Spokane and later moved to Garfield.
In 1983, Carol married Ron MacPherson of St. Maries. Together they had one son, Daniel Ernest MacPherson, born in 1985. Later Carol and Ron divorced. Carol and Daniel moved frequently for years.
In 2000, Carol met her soulmate and sidekick, Jim Perkins of Garfield. It was with Jim’s love and support that Carol was able to kick her past life aside and find her real joy. Her second joy came when she became a grandma and baby Eden was brought into her world. Carol served briefly in the U.S. Air Force. She later worked a variety of jobs, from janitorial, store clerk, housekeeping, other customer service positions and bar tending. Her hobbies included camping, rock picking, time with family, thrift store shopping and get-aways at the casino.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. and Mary King and two brothers, Alan King and James King. She is survived by her son, Daniel MacPherson, granddaughter Eden MacPherson, her lifelong partner Jim Perkins, brothers Robert King Jr., Rusty King, sisters Penny Martinez, and Traci King, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Carol’s life was dynamic, with many ups and downs. When Carol became ill from her cancer, she fought with faith and fortitude, staying upbeat and keeping her sense of humor.
Carol wished any donated financial gifts to go toward the American Cancer Society to help others who also suffer from the disease that took her life.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Farmington Adventist Church, 404 N. Second St., Farmington, Wash. There will be a celebration of life immediately following the service at the G. Raymond McCown American Legion Post 24, 122 E. Main St. Garfield, with Military Honors with the Air Force Honor Guard and Potlatch Post #10300 V.F.W. participating.
Carol lived her life by her own rules and people took her as she was or she didn’t need them. She will be dearly missed by all of us.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.
