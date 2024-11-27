Carol Jeanette McKay, 1932-2024

Carol J. McKay, born Aug. 8, 1932, in Genesee, to William and Hilma Borgen, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the age of 92. She had worked at the Idaho Title Company and became a notary. She also worked at Jones and Jones Attorneys as a legal secretary.
She loved camping and boating, but never learned to swim and was always afraid of the water. She was also an avid gardener and loved dancing in her younger days. She also dabbled in pottery and photography.
She had homes in Lewiston, on Lopez Island in Washington state and in Salome, Ariz. She was a member of the Lewiston-Clarkston Boat Club, the Lewiston Elks Lodge, the Nez Perce County Historical Society and the Sons of Norway.
Carol will be remembered for her upbeat, outgoing, sociable and spunky personality.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Carrie) McKay, daughter, Lynn Berger, sister Sandra Reams and dear friend Boyd Pedersen who she spent the last three years with traveling and being together. Her last days were filled with joy and happiness and having the time of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers and her husband of over 50 years, Jack E. McKay.
A graveside family memorial will be held in April at the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church and cemetery in Genesee.