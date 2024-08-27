Carol June (Wilson) Carney

Carol June Carney (Wilson), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. She was 92 years old.

Born Aug. 5, 1932, in Lincoln, Neb., to Cecil A. and Wilma A. (Vaughan) Wilson, Carol was the third of four children, joining her siblings Vaughan, Phyllis and Dick. During the hardships of the Great Depression, the family frequently relocated in search of work.

In July 1945, Carol’s family set off on a bold adventure to Alaska, sailing aboard the S.S. Illusion in search of land to homestead. They arrived in Palmer, on Carol’s 13th birthday. Though money was tight and luxuries were scarce, her father insisted they celebrate with a tiny cake and milkshakes — a simple yet heartfelt gesture that became a cherished memory. The Wilson family eventually put down roots in Wasilla, where Carol’s Alaskan story truly began.

In 1954, while working at Seward’s only restaurant, Carol met the love of her life, Edward Carney, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army. Their connection was instant, and on Jan. 21, 1955, they married, beginning a lifelong journey together. After Ed’s discharge from the Army, they returned to Wasilla, where they homesteaded and built a loving home, raising their three children: Roxy, Jamie and Michael.

Carol graduated from business school. In 1962, Carol and Ed founded Carney Brothers Construction, a company that played a vital role in road construction and land clearing throughout the Matanuska Valley. For the next 30 years, Carol managed the office with dedication, ensuring the company’s success.

In 1964, the Great Alaska Earthquake — a catastrophic 9.2-magnitude quake — left the entire region without power for weeks. However, Carol’s mother, Wilma Wilson, owned a generator, making her home the only one with electricity. In the wake of the disaster, Carol and her mother opened the Living End Cafe to provide hot meals and a sense of safety and comfort to countless Wasilla residents struggling in the aftermath. Their generosity and resilience became a beacon of hope, providing strength and support to the community during those difficult weeks.

Carol and Ed were deeply committed to their community, playing an active role in preserving its history and fostering its growth. They were among the founding members of the Aurora Dog Mushers Club, where Carol dedicated her time as treasurer and secretary.