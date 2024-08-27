Carol June (Wilson) Carney

Carol June Carney (Wilson), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. She was 92 years old.
Born Aug. 5, 1932, in Lincoln, Neb., to Cecil A. and Wilma A. (Vaughan) Wilson, Carol was the third of four children, joining her siblings Vaughan, Phyllis and Dick. During the hardships of the Great Depression, the family frequently relocated in search of work.
In July 1945, Carol’s family set off on a bold adventure to Alaska, sailing aboard the S.S. Illusion in search of land to homestead. They arrived in Palmer, on Carol’s 13th birthday. Though money was tight and luxuries were scarce, her father insisted they celebrate with a tiny cake and milkshakes — a simple yet heartfelt gesture that became a cherished memory. The Wilson family eventually put down roots in Wasilla, where Carol’s Alaskan story truly began.
In 1954, while working at Seward’s only restaurant, Carol met the love of her life, Edward Carney, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army. Their connection was instant, and on Jan. 21, 1955, they married, beginning a lifelong journey together. After Ed’s discharge from the Army, they returned to Wasilla, where they homesteaded and built a loving home, raising their three children: Roxy, Jamie and Michael.
Carol graduated from business school. In 1962, Carol and Ed founded Carney Brothers Construction, a company that played a vital role in road construction and land clearing throughout the Matanuska Valley. For the next 30 years, Carol managed the office with dedication, ensuring the company’s success.
In 1964, the Great Alaska Earthquake — a catastrophic 9.2-magnitude quake — left the entire region without power for weeks. However, Carol’s mother, Wilma Wilson, owned a generator, making her home the only one with electricity. In the wake of the disaster, Carol and her mother opened the Living End Cafe to provide hot meals and a sense of safety and comfort to countless Wasilla residents struggling in the aftermath. Their generosity and resilience became a beacon of hope, providing strength and support to the community during those difficult weeks.
Carol and Ed were deeply committed to their community, playing an active role in preserving its history and fostering its growth. They were among the founding members of the Aurora Dog Mushers Club, where Carol dedicated her time as treasurer and secretary.
One of Carol’s favorite stories to share was her family’s adventurous role in reopening a section of the original Iditarod Trail for the 1967 Alaska Centennial Dog Race to Nome. During this ambitious project, they encountered an unexpected challenge — one of their bulldozers broke through the ice and became trapped in frozen water. It remained there until the spring thaw, when they were finally able to retrieve it — a tale of perseverance and adventure that Carol joyfully recounted to family and friends for years to come.
Carol was a woman of many talents, with a deep passion for the arts, music, baking, sewing, quilting and gardening. She found joy in watching her family flourish and took great pride in their many accomplishments. Carol and Ed also cherished traveling together in their RV, creating memories across the country until health challenges made it more difficult.
After retiring in 1985, they moved to Clarkston, embracing the warmer climate and a new chapter of their lives. In 1996, they built their forever home — a place filled with love, laughter and countless family gatherings as their legacy grew to include 11 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Carol’s life was a testament to love, dedication and service to her family. Her memory will be treasured by all who knew her, and her legacy will live on through the lives of her children, grandchildren and beyond.
She is survived by her daughters, Roxy and Jamie, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her parents; her siblings, Vaughan, Phyllis and Dick; and her son, Michael.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Carol’s caregivers over the past five years and the compassionate staff at Brookdale in Lewiston, where Carol had resided since July 2024.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor and remember this extraordinary woman who touched so many hearts.