Carol Lee Jeppesen, age 71, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Missoula, Mont., as a result of a heart attack. She had just finished spending a week with her children and grandchildren. Carol was born on June 2, 1952, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Jack N. and Elva Tomlinson Jeppesen. She graduated from Madison High School in 1970. After high school, she worked at a dude ranch near Yellowstone, Wyo., which was a memorable experience for her.
She met and married Kevin Searle while attending Ricks College and later moved to Kamiah, where they raised their four children. She worked as a daycare provider and was very active in the community and church. She loved working with children and was known as “Grandma Carol.”
She later divorced and moved to Lewiston and worked in Asotin County in home healthcare. She retired and helped her daughter-in-law, Renee Jackson Searle, at Nae Nay’s Daycare.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held various callings including working with the children and youth. She had fond memories of girls camp. She dedicated her life to serving others and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children Forrest Searle (Holley), Heather Gomez and Jennifer Searle; two sisters Sherry Holman (Bryce) and Jackie McCleery, and 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Alan Searle, and two sisters Kathleen Pugh and Francis Hamblin.
Services are planned starting with the viewing at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3810 16th St, Lewiston, and burial to be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Rexburg, Idaho, cemetery.
