Carol Lee Jeppesen, age 71, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Missoula, Mont., as a result of a heart attack. She had just finished spending a week with her children and grandchildren. Carol was born on June 2, 1952, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Jack N. and Elva Tomlinson Jeppesen. She graduated from Madison High School in 1970. After high school, she worked at a dude ranch near Yellowstone, Wyo., which was a memorable experience for her.

She met and married Kevin Searle while attending Ricks College and later moved to Kamiah, where they raised their four children. She worked as a daycare provider and was very active in the community and church. She loved working with children and was known as “Grandma Carol.”

Tags

Recommended for you