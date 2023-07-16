Carol Marie Stout (Shippy), 77, passed away peacefully July 11, 2023, at home, in the arms of her loved ones after a brave 18-year battle against numerous serious medical conditions.
Carol was born Feb. 27, 1946, to Kenneth Raymond Shippy and Olive Jean (Norton), in St. Maries. Her parents later divorced. Kenneth remarried Margaret, and Olive remarried Lloyde Grothe. She cared deeply for them all and they loved her unconditionally.
Carol has 2 brothers whom she adored as much as they adored her. Her brother Kenneth Shippy (Katherine) was her best friend. She enjoyed watching her brother play softball and camping together with all their kids. He would come spend the weekends at her home just to see his “mother Hen.” He always knew how to make her laugh with his jokes. Her brother Gary Grothe (Maria) was very close to her as well. She enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to hosting Halloween for their kids and Gary’s birthday.
Carol had 4 children, Jean Sumpter (James), Kelly Everett, Rodney Grider and step-son Robbie Holloway (Melissa). She loved her children with all her heart and always wanted the best for them all.
Carol spent her childhood in Plummer, before moving to Lewiston, when she was 10. As an adult, she moved around the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and California, before settling down in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
She held many job titles in her life, but homemaker and waitressing are what she loved doing the most. While in Alaska, she owned and ran a restaurant and surprised everyone when she returned driving a semi-truck.
She met the love of her life, Larry Stout, and they married in 1990. The two enjoyed spending time in the yard together and camping trips to Wa Creek on the North Fork of the Clearwater. She was very fond of Larry’s children Chris, Doug, Greg and Randy and their families. She never stopped loving him after he passed away of cancer in 1997.
Carol lived a full life, had the biggest heart and loved her friends and family fiercely. She enjoyed taking care of everyone, love to feed you and was known to make the best potato salad. She enjoyed watching grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews laugh, play and grow up. She was so proud of them all. She liked to cook the big holiday meals because she loved to have all her family together.
She loved to attend the rodeo, dancing, playing cards, puzzles and adding to her enormous chicken collection (although she was scared of live chickens). Carol was the biggest WWE fan, which her stepfather got her into and she has passed the love of to every generation after. You couldn’t help smiling while watching her watch WWE from her shadow boxing with them to yelling and laughing at the TV.
Carol became ill in 2005 after surgical complications that created multiple health issues over the next 18 years. Her daughter Jean became her primary caregiver at that time until her last breath. There are not enough words to express the gratitude Carol had for her. Her son Rodney, son-in-law Jim and granddaughter Jennifer Eikum all helped care for Carol and support Jean through that time as well.
Carol was able to stay strong through it all with the love and support she received from family, friends and daily phone calls from her brother Kenneth (Katherine) and friends Jackie and Bill.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Beth Jenks, Elite Hospice, nurse Anne and Tristate outpatient surgery nurses who cared for her every Monday for the past 17 years.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Larry and her parents.
She is survived by her children Jean, Kelly, Rodney and Robbie; 12 grandkids; 13 great-grandkids; brothers Kenneth and Gary; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; and so many friends that she called family.
Carol was a faithful donor to multiple charities. We ask in lieu of flowers please donate to one of her favorite charities: St. Jude’s, St Joseph Indian School, or ASPCA.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
