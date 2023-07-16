Carol Marie Stout (Shippy), 77, passed away peacefully July 11, 2023, at home, in the arms of her loved ones after a brave 18-year battle against numerous serious medical conditions.

Carol was born Feb. 27, 1946, to Kenneth Raymond Shippy and Olive Jean (Norton), in St. Maries. Her parents later divorced. Kenneth remarried Margaret, and Olive remarried Lloyde Grothe. She cared deeply for them all and they loved her unconditionally.

