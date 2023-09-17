Carole Asbury

Carole Asbury passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston after battling cancer for several months. Carole was six weeks short of her 80th birthday at the time of her death. She was born on Aug. 23, 1943, to Ulrich “Butch” and Doris Guntly in Hartford, Wis. Carole’s younger brother, Donald, was born three years later. In the early 1950’s the family moved to Kennewick where her father began working at the Hanford Project Area. Carole’s parents built a cabin in Elk City, Idaho, as a vacation and retirement home.

Carole graduated from Kennewick High School in 1962. She attended Washington State University where she met and married Glendon Asbury. Carole left school to work as a secretary at the nuclear test reactor at WSU to support her husband’s education. After six years of marriage the couple divorced.

Tags

Recommended for you