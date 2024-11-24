Carole Toennis

I have been celebrating love every day of my life. It all started on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1937, in Cottonwood, when John and Eleanor Lightfield joyously brought me home. Once there, two sisters and one brother were anxiously waiting for me; Joanne, Sally and Tom, with Judy following soon after. I enjoyed growing up on our farm in Cottonwood and every day brought new adventures, unending love and much laughter.

I felt lucky to be able to attend school in Cottonwood. It was during high school that I developed my talent for music and art. I used my warm smile, enthusiastic personality and gymnastic talents to become a cheerleader, cheering on the Mustangs to many a victory.

After graduation, love hit me in another way when I met a tall, blond, blue-eyed, soft-spoken man with a beautiful voice, Eddie Schmidt, who captured my heart. Romance was in the air, and we married on Sept. 29, 1956. Eddie and I chose to farm the land he so loved that belonged to his father and grandfather before him. We saved the best spot on this land to build our dream home, complete with a picture window displaying a magnificent view of the prairie and the mountains behind. We had plenty of room in our home and in our hearts to welcome our seven children: Dale, Bob, Lorrie, Becky, Paul, Sandy and Sharon. Over the years, that has expanded to 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

What was this time like? Oh, these were busy times of course, with gardens to grow, canning and baking to be done, meals to be made and rooms to clean, but there was always time set aside to take in the beauty of life. I couldn’t wait for spring to come when I would plant the new flowers in our rock garden, providing a carpet of colors unfolding each year as spring turned to summer. We had so many fun times being together as a family. Whether it was Sunday picnics at the cabin, camping at the hot springs, playing card games, reading bedtime stories, singing silly songs, I loved it all. I surrounded my family in a blanket of love and laughter that seemed to always be able to make room for more, for anyone wishing to join.

But sometimes you need to let go. Eddie was called to heaven and my heart broke. But it is in times like these that I found strengths that I never knew I had. I had a farm to run and a family to love.

And then it happened again. A man walked into my life that would make my heart beat faster, Jim Toennis. I married that kind-hearted man with a special wink in his eye. Love has no boundaries and neither did my heart. We welcomed with open arms Jim’s six children, Terry (Denise) Toennis, Tom (Sandy) Toennis, Allan (Valerie) Toennis, Vicki (Aaron) Hinkelman and Janine (Chris) Domico, as well as his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren to our loving family. Our family had grown. Jim and I loved to travel and had many adventures. What an experience this ride has been. After 21 years, Jim also decided that heaven needed him more and I had to let him go.