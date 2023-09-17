Carolyn F. Weyen Reynolds

Carolyn Weyen Reynolds passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, surrounded by family in the care of hospice.
She was born Carolyn Frances Weyen on June 6, 1944, to Robert “Bob” Francis Weyen and Mary Phyllis Weyen in Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her late husband of 42 years, Robert (Rocky) Reynolds who passed away Sept. 6, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Ross) Hawkins, Waterford, Calif., son, Daryl (Lori) Smith, Lodi, Calif., grandchildren Rex (Tiffani) Hawkins of Atwater, Calif., Wade (Sophie) Hawkins, Mountain City, Tenn., Nicole (Grayson) Delegeane, Tracy, Calif., Reid (Nicholle) Hawkins, Lodi, Calif., and the late Sidney Smith (who died as an infant) Lodi, Calif. Brothers Daryl Weyen, Bellevue, Wash. and Greg Lang, Stites. Nieces Molly (Fred) McConkey, Hunts Point, Wash., Paul (Jeff) Gellner, Park City, Utah, and Kaylee (Eric) Oberbarnscheidt, Fruitland, Wash. Additionally, she leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Rex, Connor, and Jaxon Hawkins, Atwater, Calif., and Ruthie, Henry, Elta Jane and Opal Hawkins, Mountain City, Tenn.
An avid equine enthusiast and horse lover at an early age, she would catch the neighbor’s horse with bailing twine and go riding unbeknownst to her mother until much later in life. Her father died when she was just 15 years old and her mother finally gave in and bought her a beautiful buckskin named “Star.” He had a star marking on his forehead. She and Star became fast friends, winning the All-Around Cowgirl title at the Lewis Clark Saddle Club Junior Rodeo competing in pole bending, reining and cutting in May of 1960.
Later in life she became enamored with the athletic cutting horse and their whole world both in showing and raising them. She showed various horses at different levels from the club cuttings to the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association shows and her horses won numerous championships and awards in The National Cutting Horse Association. Some of her special horses were “Frecklena Sue,” “Dried Oak” and her favorite being “SR High Style.”
In 2008, she was inducted into the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. According to the American Quarter Horse Association records, there were 101 horses owned and registered by Carolyn through 2009. She always said, “If you’re going to ride, ride a good horse!” She was generous with her passion for the horse industry. She helped many young people in any way she could, loaning them a horse, tack or providing sponsorships. She also sponsored many different types of awards from high school and college rodeo to cutting horse competitions both local and National.
One of her other passions was bird hunting. She spent many days at Camanche Hills shooting birds with her family. She loved her dogs and had many over the years. She often commented that a person is lucky if they get one good dog in a lifetime. She also loved her flowers and spent a lot of time tending to them on her patio and was often complimented on how beautiful her patio looked.
Services and burial will be private for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carolyn's name to Hospice of San Joaquin County or to a charity of your choice.