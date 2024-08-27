Carolyn Joyce Durant passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, with her husband and son by her side. She was the light of our family and looked after the community with the same care. A recipient of the Nez Perce County Republican Woman of the Year award and aide to Dirk Kempthorne and Mike Crapo, Carolyn had an open-door policy for anyone with an issue. Thank-you gifts from members of the community she helped stay in the country still remain on our shelves.