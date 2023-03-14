Carolyn L. Moore

Carolyn Louise Moore entered into rest Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Born on Oct. 14, 1958, at Del Norte, Colo., to LaVern and Ethel Bailey, she was the first-born daughter. Carolyn grew up in the small community of Weippe, graduating in 1976 from Timberline High School. Carolyn later went on to get her nursing degree from Walla Walla Community College.

Carolyn met and married Terry Moore in 1979; they made their home in the Weippe area. Carolyn and Terry had twins, Andy and Amanda Moore which proved to be quite an adventure. They learned they were having twins about two weeks before they arrived in June of 1980.

