Carolyn McCoy

Carolyn Thelma McCoy (née Gray) departed for her heavenly home Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She had been speaking about wanting to see Jesus since Christmas and was granted her wish with a peaceful passing into His arms.

Carolyn was born in the Potlatch hospital March 22, 1934, to James Edwin and Thelma (Simpson) Gray. She came home to the Viola farm where she spent her childhood with one sibling, her brother Eddie, who arrived in 1936. Carolyn initially attended school in Viola and Palouse, but then attended and graduated from Moscow in 1952. She attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa for one year before returning home to marry a sandy-headed boy, Oba McCoy, whom she had met in Sunday School at the Palouse Nazarene Church.

