Carolynn (Cochrane) Shaw

June 20, 1947—Jan. 24, 2025

Carolynn S. Shaw, 77, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on June 20, 1947, in Orofino, to Miles Cochrane and Marie Mattson Evert, Carolynn built a life marked by integrity, hard work and a quirky spirit that made her truly one of a kind.

She graduated from Orofino High School in 1965, where she met her future husband, Steven W. Shaw. Together, they built a life in Seattle where they raised their two children, Keith and Tia. After Steve’s passing in 2006, Carolynn divided her time between Lewiston and Seattle, cherishing family connections and rekindling old friendships.

In 2016, an impromptu road trip to Sun City West, Ariz., led her to discover a new home and a welcoming community. Over the past nine years, she embraced her passions for dancing and watercolor painting, enjoyed time by the pool and formed lasting friendships that enriched her life.

Carolynn was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Shaw, and her brother, Richard Cochrane. She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Howerton and Melvina Treadway; her children, Keith and Tia Shaw; and her grandchildren, Tori Hunt, Haley Bluett and Cecilia Bordan. Her resilience, adventurous spirit and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held in Lewiston this spring. Details will follow.

May she rest in peace knowing she lived fully and left the world a little brighter.

