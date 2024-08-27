Catherine Larrabee

Catherine Elaine Larrabee, 93, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston.

She was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Clarkston, to Franklin and Kate Roberts. She was the seventh in a family of nine siblings. Her grade school years were at Beacon Elementary in Lewiston. She attended the Upper Columbia Academy and was one of the first to participate in the four-year graduating class of 1949. She attended Walla Walla College and worked at Harris Pine Mills where she met and married Richard Freeman.

Life took her to California for many years where she received a degree at the College of the Desert in performing arts with an emphasis in high church organ. She played the organ for many Palm Desert and Palm Springs churches. She later played for churches in the Clarkston-Lewiston Valley. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands in 1986. She worked in accounting for College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Calif., in admissions for Loma Linda University Medical School, in Loma Linda University Library, and in recruiting for California State University, San Bernardino Foreign Student Exchange Program.

She returned to Clarkston when she married Jack Larrabee, her childhood friend, on July 18, 1992. She finished her working career at Washington State University in Pullman. She thoroughly enjoyed the remainder of her life and lived by her own inspirational quote, “A Merry Heart Doeth Good like Medicine.” Which can be found under her senior class picture in UCA yearbook. She loved being with family, playing the organ and piano, gardening, swimming and traveling.