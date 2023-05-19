Charles ‘Chuck’ Clements Harris Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Clements Harris, Jr., 73, beloved son, father, brother and friend passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, under hospice care at Good Samaritan Society’s Moscow Village. He had been battling cancer, and the side effects of his treatment, since 2015. Born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Charles Clements Harris and Dorothy Alice Harris, Chuck is survived by his former wife Kris (Looney); daughter Sarah and her husband Malcolm (Wallace); sons Charlie and Patrick; his sisters Wendy (Silverstein) and Pamela (Graef), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chuck graduated from Oberlin College and earned his master’s degree at Colorado State University and his Ph.D. in natural resources from the University of Michigan. He and his family moved to Moscow in 1984 where Chuck became a professor at the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources until his retirement in 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you