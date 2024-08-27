It is with deep sadness that the family of Charles “Chuck” Coen announce his passing on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. He was born on July 6, 1960, in Athens, Ohio, to Charles and Nellie (Boyer) Coen. During his early years his family, which included his younger brother Mark, was constantly on the move. Having attended 16 different schools by the time he reached his senior year in high school, and living in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, California and Florida, he finally landed in Idaho, where he found his true home.

Chuck married Carrie Sullivan in 1982 in Grangeville. Their life together took them to North Dakota for several years, and then back to Idaho. He was blessed with the birth of his first daughter Rebecca in 1989 and then doubly blessed when Elizabeth arrived in 1997. In 2013 his granddaughter Arayna was born, which completed his “trifecta” of girls.

Chuck was a quiet, kind and gentle man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was proud to have built a log home off the grid in the mountains above Grangeville, considering this slower paced life much more suited to his personality than having a home in town.

During high school he became interested in drafting, and later attended ITT Technical Institute in Boise to obtain his Associate in Arts degree in drafting. He started out in the 1980s with mechanical drafting techniques but advanced along with technology into computer aided drafting. He owned his own drafting firm, but also worked for a variety of places over the years including Idaho County, J-U-B Engineers in Lewiston, Hodge and Associates in Moscow and ended his career at the Army Corps of Engineers in Bridgeport, Wash.