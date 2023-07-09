Charles Franklin “Chuck” Turnbow passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Cascadia in Clarkston. He was nearly 92 years old, born July 8, 1931, in Moscow, to Freda and Max Turnbow. He was named after, and delivered by, his great uncle, Dr. Charles Gritman.

The Turnbow family lived in Nezperce, where Chuck graduated high school, and moved to Clarkston in 1949. It was in Nezperce that Chuck became a “printer’s devil” at the Lewis County Herald and began a vocation that would last until he retired in 1996.