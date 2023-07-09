Charles Franklin “Chuck” Turnbow passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Cascadia in Clarkston. He was nearly 92 years old, born July 8, 1931, in Moscow, to Freda and Max Turnbow. He was named after, and delivered by, his great uncle, Dr. Charles Gritman.
The Turnbow family lived in Nezperce, where Chuck graduated high school, and moved to Clarkston in 1949. It was in Nezperce that Chuck became a “printer’s devil” at the Lewis County Herald and began a vocation that would last until he retired in 1996.
Chuck attended Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) and met his soul mate, Dorry Kammerzell. A year later he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at a Navy printing school in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon. After school training ended, he married Dorry and they were stationed in Pearl Harbor. Their married life began in Honolulu, Hawaii, where their first two children, Cheryll and Larry, were born. After his discharge in 1954, the family returned to Clarkston where Chuck worked at the Clarkston Herald and later the Lewiston Morning Tribune. Eventually, two more children, Tom and Shelley, were born to complete their family. Their love story lasted more than 70 years.
In 1962, the Turnbows teamed up with Boots and Delores Smith and started Printcraft Printing, Inc., in Lewiston. Later on, the Smiths retired and Chuck and Dorry worked side by side until 1996 when they retired and sold the business to their son Tom and daughter-in-law Diane. Chuck was very proud when the business transitioned to the third generation with his grandson Ryan.
Chuck was proud of the work he did with the Boy Scouts of America when his sons were members. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf (mostly just the social aspects), bowling and a very respectable game of pool. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, wood working, tinkering in his garage and just plain living. He loved reading, limericks, quips, quotes, laughing, dancing and music.
He was a life member of the Lewiston Elks Club, spent 30 years in Kiwanis and was a member of the Clarkston Country Club. He loved riding motorcycles and when that was no longer a good idea, he could be seen cruising around in his bright red convertible and usually Dorry was proudly by his side.
Chuck enjoyed traveling and touring the country with Dorry in their motorhome and spending a few winters in Palm Springs, Calif. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his friends and his life and was so very proud of his children. If you are among the people he loved, you know it and you are blessed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Max and Freda Turnbow, his wife, Dorry (Kammerzell) Turnbow, and son, Larry Turnbow. Survivors include his sister Maxine Benshoof, of Vancouver, Wash., daughter Cheri (Jerry) Curtis, of Pullman, daughter-in-law Lael Turnbow, of Tensed, Idaho, son Tom Turnbow (Diane), of Clarkston, and daughter Shelley (Keith) Benson, of Montesano, Wash. Also, grandchildren: Matthew (Erika) Turnbow, Roxanne (Joe) Sisis, Christopher Curtis, Julie (Matt) Todd, Dayna (Jason) Curtis, Ryan Turnbow, Victoria (Jaden) Lohr and Elizabeth (David) Holcomb, and great-grandchildren: Thomas Nations, Megan Todd, William Todd, Claire Curtis, Cade Curtis, Madeline Holcomb and Rosalie Holcomb.
As per his wishes, there will be a graveside family gathering at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
The best way to remember Chuck is to do something kind for someone. Donations in Chuck’s honor can be made to Tri-State Hospital Foundation or Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Estates for all their kindness and support.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.